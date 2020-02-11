Emirates Offers Complimentary 2-Night Hotel Stay and 96-hour visa with Dubai Stopover Promotion

Emirates is offering two nights of hotel stay in Dubai and a complimentary 96-hour visa for Pakistanis traveling via the airline’s home base en route to Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

The exciting offer is valid on all new bookings made between 11th and 24th February 2020 on Economy, Business or First Class, for travel with Emirates beyond Dubai between 20th February and 31st March 2020. Fares from Pakistan to Europe during the period of the promotion start at $425 to Istanbul, inclusive of taxes.

What’s more, Emirates has announced that bookings made during this period would also be eligible for a complimentary 96-hour visa, subject to UAE Immigration approval.

Partnering with Emirates on this offer are five-star hotels of the caliber of Dubai’s Address Sky View and Address Fountain Views as well as Rove Hotels, which owns properties such as Rove Healthcare City and Rove City Centre.

For Economy passengers, the offer includes two complimentary nights’ stay at a Rove hotel or equivalent on a room-only basis, subject to availability. First, Business Class or mixed class passengers will be entitled to two complimentary nights’ stay at Address Sky View, Address Fountain Views or equivalent on a room-only basis, subject to availability. The offer covers taxes and Tourism Dirham Fee.

Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ Vice President Pakistan said:

This is a great offer for our Pakistani customers to experience Dubai during their stopover. The partnering hotels are iconic properties, perfectly located to offer easy access to some of Dubai’s most exciting attractions. Staying at one of these hotels is the perfect complement to a luxurious flight on Emirates.

The top events in Dubai during the offer period include Dubai Food Festival, Dubai Jazz Festival featuring Lauryn Hill, Lionel Richie, and OneRepublic, Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championship, Taste of Dubai festival, Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity, Paper World Middle East convention, Art Dubai Fair, British comedian Romesh Ranganathan, Concert by ‘Disney Legend’ Lea Salonga, Concert by Gipsy Kings and Giuseppe Verdi’s celebrated opera “La Traviata.”

First and Business Class passengers would also be able to avail of Emirates’ chauffeur drive facility for airport transfers for a seamless travel experience in Dubai.

Travelers to Dubai can download and use Skywards Everyday, a location-based app that gives members the power to earn Skywards Miles anytime, every day at their favorite retail, entertainment and dining outlets across the UAE across 1,000+ outlets and 250 brands. What’s more, members can see their Skywards Miles racking up in real-time, which they can spend instantly on flights, upgrades and more.

Emirates, which has been serving Pakistan since October 1985 and currently operates 67 weekly flights to Dubai, believes in making every flight experience extraordinary. By making continued investments in refreshing the world’s biggest fleet of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, passengers traveling with Emirates are able to Fly Better on every single flight.

Passengers in all cabin classes enjoy the friendly service from Emirates’ multicultural cabin crew, meals prepared by gourmet chefs, and more than 4,500 channels of movies, TV programs, music, and podcasts, including channels in Urdu on ice, the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system.

For more details of the Dubai Stopover offer or to book flights, please visit www.emirates.com/pk or call (021) 111 22 5535.