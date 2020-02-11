Healthpass Launches its First Ever ‘Health Week’ Across Pakistan

Healthpass has joined hands with Easypaisa and three of the country’s most well known medical providers for a 10-16 February Health Week full of discounted healthy living offers. The three providers include Ali Medical Centre in Islamabad, Chughtai Labs in Punjab and SindLab in southern Pakistan.

Hufsa Munawar, Marketing Manager at Healthpass, explains the idea behind this novel campaign:

Healthpass is all about creating attractive, affordable and convenient offers that assist people in leading healthier lives. So for our first ever Health Week we have connected our payments partner Easypaisa with three of our over 300 medical network partners in Pakistan to promote healthy living.

With Prices As Low As PKR 790, Quality Healthcare Has Never Been So Affordable Before

During the Health Week, Easypaisa customers can enjoy 40% off on all the Health Panel checkups at Sindlab along with a flat 35% on all pathology tests and radiology scans including MRI and CT Scans upon payment with Easypaisa QR Code.

Anemia, another common problem in the women and children of our country is also addressed in HealthWeek, with an anemia-detecting Ferritin Test by Chughtai Lab at just Rs. 1190, priced 30% lower than usual. And not only this! Chughtai Lab offers completely FREE sample collection facilities from the comfort of your home or office all over Pakistan, along with convenient payment via Easypaisa.

For the customers located in twin cities, Ali Medical Centre introduces flat 25% off Mammography for the prevention of breast cancer. According to sources, Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia, with 90,000 cases diagnosed each year. Additionally, customers can also benefit from a discount of 25% on Dexa Scans for proper diagnosis and treatment of bone diseases.

Countrywide support by Easypaisa

While Easypaisa has successfully conducted Food and Shopping Weeks in the past, it is the first Health Week for Easypaisa and Healthpass in which over 6 million mobile wallet users will be offered health related deals and discounts.

Watch out for more Health Weeks

“We hope that the Health Week will incentivize as many people as possible to do something good for their health. If our Health Week reaches that goal, we will immediately start planning for further Health Weeks,” Hufsa concludes.

For more details, please visit the HealthPass website or social media pages and avail amazing discounts.