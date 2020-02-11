Leaked Photos Show Xiaomi Mi 10’s 108 MP Camera in All its Glory

The Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship is due for launch on February 14 in China and is meant to hit the international market by the end of this month. A few days ahead of its launch, some of its camera and video samples have surfaced online that show off the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro’s 108-megapixel camera.

The pair of images below show camera samples with full 108-megapixel resolution and a cropped section of the same image to showcase the impressive amount of detail of the huge 1/1.33-inch sensor. What is not yet clear is whether these shots are full 108MP or pixel binned 27MP images.

These images will use the HEIF/HEIC (High-Efficiency Image File Format) instead of JPEG to reduce the file size by 50%. This will especially come in handy when taking pictures in full 108MP resolution.

Additionally, there was also a new video that demonstrates the phone’s video quality in 8k resolution. It includes clips captured by the Mi 10 with an impressive depth of field and close up shots.

As mentioned before, the Xiaomi Mi 10 series will release at a press conference scheduled for February 14th in China and an international release is set for February 23.