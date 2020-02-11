Pakistani-Led 10Pearls Acquires US-Based Digital Firm

10Pearls, a Washington US-based company being led by Pakistanis, has announced the acquisition of Zen Cloud Technologies, a San Francisco-based boutique Salesforce and digital consultancy.

The acquisition allows the combined entity to strategically serve its enterprise customers including Coca-Cola, Docker, Hologic, Stripe, Intuit and AARP in the areas of digital transformation, digitalization, global team augmentation and 24×7 managed services. Zen Cloud is headquartered in the San Francisco area, which expands 10Pearls’ customer delivery footprint.

“Salesforce is a key platform for enterprises looking to transform and digitalize. The acquisition of Zen Cloud is strategic in many ways for 10Pearls,” said Imran Aftab, CEO of 10Pearls.

It bolsters our expertise within Salesforce and Mulesoft, adds to our leadership team, and helps solidify our San Francisco area presence.

“As part of 10Pearls, Zen Cloud will not only continue to provide the best possible experience for our clients, we will also be able to partner with customers more strategically with their end-to-end technology needs,” said Chris Fellows, Zen Cloud Co-Founder. “We evaluated other partners and chose to join forces with 10Pearls because of their exceptional people, values, culture and impressive customer references,” added Barbara Smith, Zen Cloud Co-Founder.

This acquisition brings 10Pearls’ global headcount to nearly 500, an important milestone in the company’s trajectory.

Founded by Chris Fellows and Barbara Smith in 2015, Zen Cloud provides Salesforce, Marketing Cloud and Mulesoft expertise to its customers that include large enterprises going through digital transformations.

10Pearls is an end-to-end digital technology services partner helping businesses utilize technology as a competitive advantage. Its expertise includes product management, user experience/design, cloud architecture, software development, data insights and intelligence, cybersecurity, emerging tech, and quality assurance ensures that we are delivering solutions that address business needs.