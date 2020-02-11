PCB Announces Schedule for MCC’s Historic Tour to Pakistan After 48 Years

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the itinerary for Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in a press release earlier today.

The club led by their President, Kumar Sangakkara, will start its tour to Pakistan with a T20 match against Lahore Qalandars on 14th February. For those who don’t know, MCC is the guardian of the laws of the game.

ALSO READ

Kumar Sangakkara Chosen as First Non-British President of MCC

The team featuring players from English counties, Scotland and PSL franchises like Liam Dawson (Hampshire/Peshawar Zalmi), Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire/Lahore Qalandars), and Phil Salt (Sussex/Islamabad United) will play against Pakistan Shaheens, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy winners, Northern, and PSL franchises, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

Here’s the schedule for MCC’s tour of Pakistan:

Date Fixture Format Time Venue 14th February MCC v Lahore Qalandars T20 5 pm-8.10 pm Gaddafi Stadium 16th February MCC v Pakistan Shaheens 50 Overs 9.30 am-5.15 pm Aitchison College 17th February MCC v Northern T20 12.30 pm-3.40 pm Aitchison College 19th February MCC v Multan Sultans T20 12.30 pm-3.40 pm Aitchison College

MCC’s squad for the tour is listed below:

Kumar Sangakkara (President/Captain)

Guy Lavender (Tour Manager)

John Stephenson (Assistant Manager)

Ajmal Shahzad (Head Coach)

Ravi Bopara (Sussex)

Michael Burgess (Warwickshire)

Oliver Hannon-Dalby (Warwickshire)

Fred Klaassen (Kent)

Michael Leask (Scotland)

Arron Lilley (Leicestershire)

Imran Qayyum (Kent)

Will Rhodes (Warwickshire)

Safyaan Sharif (Scotland)

Roelof van der Merwe (Somerset)

Ross Whiteley (Worcestershire)

ALSO READ

Sangakkara Looking Forward to Visit Pakistan as Part of MCC Delegation

MCC’s tour is a part of PCB’s efforts to resume top-flight cricket in Pakistan. With South Africa also planning to visit the country for a 3-match T20I series in March, the future of home cricket for Pakistani fans looks very bright.

What are your thoughts on the tour? Let us know in the comments section.