Youngest Players to Take Hat-Tricks Across Formats Are All Pakistanis

Pakistani teenage pacer, Naseem Shah made history on Sunday evening by becoming the youngest fast bowler to take a Test hat-trick.

He 16-year-old removed Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah Riyad in successive deliveries late in the 3rd session of the day to leave Bangladesh reeling at stumps. His heroic feat made sure that it was only a matter of time on Monday before Pakistan ended a 23-year winless drought at Rawalpindi.

The fast bowler turns 17 on 15th February and he will now be remembered as a 16-year-old who made history in front of an ecstatic Rawalpindi crowd.

Naseem Shah take a bow 🙌 The 16-year-old has become the youngest bowler to take a Test hat-trick.#bbccricket pic.twitter.com/eOy4Ulmt0c — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 9, 2020

Interestingly, the youngest bowlers to take hat-tricks in other formats of the game are also Pakistanis. The feat belongs to Mohammad Hasnain in T20Is who did it against Sri Lanka last year whereas Aaqib Javed registered his name in the history books in ODIs back in 1991 against India.

Here are all the details you need to know:

Format Bowler Opposition Wickets Age Venue & Year Test Naseem Shah Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto

Taijul Islam

Mahmudullah Riyad 16y 359d Rawalpindi, 2019 ODI Aaqib Javed India Ravi Shastri

Mohammad Azharuddin

Sachin Tendulkar 19y 81d Sharjah, 1991 T20I Mohammad Hasnain Sri Lanka Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Dasun Shanaka

Shehan Jayasuriya 19y 183d Lahore, 2019

Aaqib Javed’s hat-trick came in his career-best figures of 7/37 in the final of Wills Trophy.

