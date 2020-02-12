China Introduces App To Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading

According to a report by Xinhua, a Chinese news agency, China has rolled out a mobile app dubbed the “close contact detector,” allowing people to check whether they were in close proximity to a Coronavirus carrier.

The application works by letting users check their status by scanning a QR code using applications like Alipay, WeChat, or QQ. The person is then directed to a page that requires them to enter their name and government ID number. Once all the information is added, the user’s status is displayed.

The report does not detail how the Chinese government developed the application and how does it determine the risk of exposure. However, the report does disclose that the government has received support from several agencies, including the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Transport, China Railway and the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Thus, the data used is accurate, reliable and authoritative.”

In other news, the close contact detector’s requirement for ID numbers has been raising some concerns with privacy critics. Since the Chinese government is known for its high-level surveillance on the citizens. Some people, on the other hand, believe that the gravity of the situation outweighs the need for individual privacy. Let’s see if these efforts are enough to control the spread of the epidemic.