GM, Ford, Toyota & Honda Are Restarting Production in China

In the last few weeks, multiple carmakers had shut down their factories in China due to the coronavirus but are now either reopening them or are planning to do so.

Ford Motors has resumed production at its plants in Chongqing and Hangzhou as per Anderson Chan, a company spokesperson, but it isn’t confirmed when they will reach the production capacity seen before the shutdown.

In a statement, Chan said,

We are taking a gradual approach in ramping up production operations, based on market demands and without compromising the safety of our employees.

As per media reports, Tesla too has reopened its factory in Shanghai, while other automakers such as GM, Toyota, Nissan, and Honda are planning on resuming operations in the country in the coming weeks. GM, the biggest carmaker in China will reopen its 15 plants across a two-week period starting from 15th February and will depend on supply base availability, employee well-being concerns, and governmental recommendations.

Toyota will resume operations from “the following week and beyond,” according to a company statement from Friday.

The safety and security of our team members, suppliers and stakeholders continue to be our top priority. We will continue to evaluate the situation.

Nissan is set to restart production from the 17th as its plants in Huadu and Dalian and due to shortage on the supply of parts from China, they have halted production in Kyushu, Japan, on Feb. 14 and Feb. 17.

Honda plants to resume production in Wuhan on 13th Feb.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.