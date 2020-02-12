Huawei is Showing Up At MWC 2020 With a Foldable Phone

Despite all the big names including Sony, Nvidia, LG, and others backing out of the MWC 2020, Huawei has confirmed that it will be attending the event on February 23.

The Chinese company has posted a teaser on Weibo that hints towards the potential announcements planned for the event. The image shows eight categories engraved on tall metal gates including a pair of earphones, laptops, tablets, speakers, wearables, VR glasses, TVs, automobiles, and a phone with a crease in the middle indicating a potential foldable phone release.

Rumors claim that the company might unveil the Huawei Mate XS foldable at this event, but it is likely that a completely different lineup will be revealed as the device seems to be featuring a clamshell form factor instead. It makes sense to assume so since Samsung has done something similar with its recently released Galaxy Z Flip.

Although over 2800 companies have confirmed attendance for MWC 2020, it remains to be seen whether the event will take place as several big names have reportedly backed out. The fate of the Barcelona based event will be decided later this week in a meeting that is being chaired by GSMA, the main organizer for MWC.