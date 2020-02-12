Pakistan Invites Canadian Businessmen to Invest in Oil & Gas Sectors

Pakistan on Verge of Discovering Largest Ever Oil and Gas Reserves in History

Pakistan has invited Canadian investors to explore the country’s untapped potential in the exploration and production sectors by taking part in the upcoming auction of oil and gas block.

This was stated in a statement from the Special Assistant to PM on Petroleum, Nadeem Babar, on Tuesday.

It added that Pakistan has also informed Canadian investors about LNG infrastructure development opportunities in the country.

In a meeting with the Canadian High Commissioner, Wendy Gilmour, Babar informed him that in the first phase, the government is offering investment opportunities in 18 blocks. He also discussed the structural reforms in the energy sector, especially regarding the ease of doing business.

The Canadian diplomat lauded the steps taken by the government in this regard and said that Canada understands that Pakistan’s energy sector has great potential.

