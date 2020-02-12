Samsung Starts Taking Pre-Orders for The Galaxy S20 Series in Pakistan

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup was unveiled earlier today and pre-orders have already begun in Pakistan. No expected delivery date is given as of yet but do expect to receive yours sometime in March when it is available globally.

Prices and Perks

All 3 models in the S20 lineup are available for pre-order in Pakistan, which was not the case with last year’s S10. The following are the pre-order prices and free stuff that you get with each model.

Samsung Galaxy S20 (8GB / 128GB) + Free Smart Band and Tripod – Rs. 164,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (8GB / 128GB) + Free Smart Band, Wireless Battery Pack & Tripod – Rs. 184,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (12GB / 128GB) + Free Smart Band, Galaxy Buds Plus & Tripod – Rs. 219,999/-

The Galaxy S20 has 3 color options to choose from; Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink. The Galaxy S20 Plus will have Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black while Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available in Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black.

Where to Pre-order?

The Galaxy S20 pre-orders are being taken both online and in-store as well. You can pre-order through any of the following sites. Note that some of the pre-order pages aren’t working properly.

Or you can locate a store near you by clicking here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Specifications in Pakistan