Samsung Starts Taking Pre-Orders for The Galaxy S20 Series in Pakistan

Posted 4 hours ago by Bilal Hakim

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup was unveiled earlier today and pre-orders have already begun in Pakistan. No expected delivery date is given as of yet but do expect to receive yours sometime in March when it is available globally.

Prices and Perks

All 3 models in the S20 lineup are available for pre-order in Pakistan, which was not the case with last year’s S10. The following are the pre-order prices and free stuff that you get with each model.

The Galaxy S20 has 3 color options to choose from; Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink. The Galaxy S20 Plus will have Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black while Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available in Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black.

Where to Pre-order?

The Galaxy S20 pre-orders are being taken both online and in-store as well. You can pre-order through any of the following sites. Note that some of the pre-order pages aren’t working properly.

Or you can locate a store near you by clicking here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Specifications in Pakistan

Specifications Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20+ Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
CPU Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G77 MP11
Chipset Exynos 990 (7 nm+) Exynos 990 (7 nm+) Exynos 990 (7 nm+)
OS Android 10, One UI 2.0 Android 10, One UI 2.0 Android 10, One UI 2.0
Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE 2G, 3G, 4G LTE 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
Display 6.2-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 6.7-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 6.9-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED
Memory 8GB RAM / 128GB storage 8GB RAM / 128GB storage 12GB RAM / 128GB storage
Camera Primary: 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP Primary: 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + ToF Primary: 108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + ToF
Selfie: 10 MP Selfie: 10 MP Selfie: 40 MP
Connectivity LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, USB type-C, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0,
Fingerprint scanner In-display In-display In-display
Battery 4000 mAh 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Price Rs. 164,999 Rs. 184,999 Rs. 219,999


The PSL 2020 is almost here! Want to know everything about it? Visit the pages below (Live stream will be available when the matches begin).
PSL Live Streaming PSL Points Table | 2020 PSL Teams PSL 2020 Schedule PSL 2020 Highlights PSL 2020 Statistics

Explore on Ltd.
>