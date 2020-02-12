Vivo Withdraws From MWC 2020 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Vivo has officially withdrawn from the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020 in light of the recent novel coronavirus outbreak.

The company has been closely monitoring the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) outbreak and continuously evaluating planned activities. The health and safety of its employees and the public is its top priority. Based on the present situation, Vivo ha decided to withdraw from their debut at MWC 2020 and other related events later this month in Barcelona, Spain.

Nonetheless, it will soon introduce the APEX 2020 concept phone which was originally planned to be showcased at MWC and will share more updates in due course. Vivo apologizes for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank its partners, media friends, and consumers for understanding.