Japanese Power Company Mitsui Wants to Buy Pakistani RLNG Power Plants

A delegation from Mitsui & Co. (Asia Pacific) Ltd. Japan, led by GM Hisato Nakayama (Energy department), called on Federal Minister/Chairman Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro in Islamabad.

Ministry of Privatization has prequalified 12 companies for the privatization of two RLNG based power plants located at Haveli Bahadarsha and Balloki. The delegation was briefed about the power plants, their status, and current efficiency.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is one of the largest general trading companies in Japan. It is a part of the Mitsui Group, and its business area covers energy, machinery, chemicals, food, textile, logistics, finance, and more. It is a renowned power company that is internationally recognized for innovation and sustainability.

On a question, the delegation was briefed by the Federal Minister that a one-window facility exists for all independent power producers in the country and the same will continue post-privatization, the foreign investors are assisted and will be assisted in matters including dividends, taxation, and other related subjects. Moreover, all the information including bidding guidelines is also available in the virtual data room of NPPMCL.

GM Mitsui and Co Asia Pacific, Hisato Nakayama, said that their company has started due diligence and is quite eager to participate in the process of final bidding of these two power plants.