Lahore Qalandars to Unveil Their Brand New Kits Tomorrow

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 is only a week away and teams are finalizing their preparations for the country’s biggest sporting competition.
Lahore Qalandars will be unveiling their home and away kits for PSL’s 5th edition tomorrow.
The unveiling ceremony will be held before the franchise takes on Kumar Sangakkara-led Marylebone Cricket Cricket (MCC) in a 20-over match at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
We're delighted to unveil the new home & away kit for #HBLPSLV tomorrow, 14th Feb, 2020 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore
#DamaDamMast #MainHoonQalandar #HBLPSL #DilSe pic.twitter.com/7AdyFRwfis
— Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) February 13, 2020
The match starts at 5:00 pm on Friday and the tickets can be collected from Lahore Qalandars’ float at Gaddafi Stadium’s Liberty Gate. The entry for the ceremony starts at 3:00 pm.
Qalandars will begin their PSL 5 campaign at their home ground against Multan Sultans on 21st February at 7:00 pm.
