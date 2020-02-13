Mistore.pk Announces Valentine’s Day Sale

With Valentine’s day around the corner, Mistore.pk is organizing a special sale for its fans.

In this sale, select smart products will be 14% off and with limited Free Mi Bunny Classics with any smartphones bought in this sale. This sale is live from 12PM today and will last till 14th Feb. So hurry up and grab a gift for your loved one.

Here are the items currently discounted on this sale:

Mi Power Bank (10,000 mAh)

One is Mi Power Bank 3 (10000 mAh), it’s an 18W fast charging power bank with a battery capacity of 10000mAh 3.7V (37Wh). The input interface is microUSB/USB-C and the output interface is USB-A/USB-C. After flat 14%, you can buy this power bank for PKR 3,439.

Redmi Power Bank (20,000 mAh)

The second one is a 20,000mAh Redmi 18W fast charging power bank, compatible with multiple mainstream phones and other smart devices. It has dual USB-A output, charging for two devices. It also has dual input ports: microUSB + USB-C.

It has a 9-layer circuit chip protection that guarantees safety and enhances charging efficiency. Other than smartphones you can also use it with an LED lamp, portable pocket-sized fan, and more.

You can buy the 20,000 mAh power bank for PKR 4,299.