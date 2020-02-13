Search Engine Shopsy.pk Scales to 2.5 Million Products & 150 Online Stores

Pakistani shopping search engine Shopsy.pk has launched its 5th update (Shopsy 5.0), scaling its product index to 2.5 million products. This makes Shopsy amongst the top two largest shopping platforms in Pakistan in terms of number of products.

Imagine a shopping platform with the greatest amount of choice and the ability to compare prices and save money. That is what Pakistani e-commerce startup Shopsy.pk is aiming to achieve. Shopsy is a shopping search engine with the aim of bringing all online stores in Pakistan under one roof. Product information is updated daily to ensure shoppers get the latest price and stock status.

Shopsy.pk raised investment in August last year from Sybrid, a technology solutions company part of the Lakson Group, allowing it to scale its product development and operations.

Aside from a significantly larger inventory, Shopsy 5.0 brings users an improved AI-based search algorithm, a new user interface, product video reviews and an Android mobile app.

The new and improved search algorithm uses machine learning and AI to understand user intent and deliver results that are highly relevant. The idea is to deliver results that are accurate the first time, without having users to apply various filters or spend time navigating through categories.

Speaking to Usama Arjumand, Shopsy’s CEO, He said: “The new intelligent user interface is a first of its kind in Pakistan. The interface is adaptive and changes according to the user’s search query. For example, if you search for “iPhone 11”, the view changes to into a list form, displaying the cheapest iPhone 11 available in Pakistan at the top of results. But if you search for “Sana Safinaz”, the view changes to a grid form to display larger images and a greater volume of products.”

According to Google, 80% of people switch between online search and video when researching a product. Shopsy now displays video results for search queries to provide shoppers with a unified experience. No longer do you have to switch between websites for your product research.

The new Android app aims to make it easy for online shoppers to access all shopping sites in Pakistan from a single mobile app, saving them time and precious storage space. An IOS app for Apple users is expected to be launched in the near future.

