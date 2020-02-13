Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro Arrive With 90Hz Display and 108MP Cameras

Xiaomi’s highly anticipated Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagships have finally arrived with 108MP cameras and Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. Both phones are identical in terms of design but have key differences in terms of camera and battery performance.

Let’s have a look.

Design and Display

The phones come with 6.67-inch AMOLED display panels with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch refresh rate. The display has curved edges, minimal bezels, and a tiny punch hole cutout at the top left corner which helps the phone achieve a 90% screen to body ratio.

The display can achieve a peak brightness of 1200 nits (!) and can be adjusted to 4096 different levels of brightness. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor is embedded in the display as well.

The back of the phone features a quad-camera setup arranged in a vertical layout in the top left. Three of the lenses are housed in a single module while the fourth one is placed separately.

Internals and Storage

The Mi 10 Pro features three different RAM/storage options including 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256 GB, and 12GB/512GB. The standard Mi 10, on the other hand, only goes up to 256GB storage. Both phones come with the speedy LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

The GPU powering the two devices is the Adreno 650 that can handle the most demanding games at high settings.

Cameras

Unlike the Galaxy S20 series, both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro have a 108-megapixel camera sensor with phase detection autofocus and extremely steady OIS. The Mi 10 Pro gets a telephoto lens with a 10x hybrid optical zoom, which is missing on the Mi 10.

Other than that, both the phones have similar camera setups with only a slight difference in resolution.

Battery and Pricing

The Mi 10 Pro gets a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, similar to the Oppo Reno Ace. It can charge the device from 0 to 100% in only 30 minutes, making it the world’s fastest charging technology available.

The Mi 10 gets a slight upgrade in the battery compartment with a 4780 mAh cell with 30W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10 will start at $572 while the Mi 10 Pro will go for $715.