Access Group & Verifone Hold ‘Payments Around the World’ Conference in Karachi

Access Group has been a partner of Verifone for more than 18 years. Together, with Access Group’s local expertise and Verifone’s next-gen Point of Sale payment products and solutions, they have been leading the digital payments landscape in Pakistan.

Verifone is a global leader in digital payment solutions, with a growing footprint of more than 30 million point of sale payment devices in more than 150 countries. DigitalPass – part of Access Group, has been providing innovative products and solutions to banks, retailers, payment associations and financial industry using Verifone products and services.

The conference was well attended by banking, financial institutions and corporate, and amongst the distinguished speakers were Mr. Shoukat Bizinjo (Additional Director-Digitalization and Innovation, SBP), Mastercard, UnionPay International. Also, power packed panel session was led by industry renowned Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla (CEO, 1Link (Pvt) Limited) with panelists including distinguished leaders from HBL, UBL, Meezan Bank Limited, Silkbank Limited, Askari Bank Limited and Jazz.

The conference served as a platform to discuss the opportunity to accelerate the growth of digital payment acceptance in Pakistan.