FIA Catches Man Pretending to be a PTI Leader

Following a complaint by PTI Punjab President, Ejaz Chaudhry, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man pretending to be an influential leader of the ruling party.

The impersonator was arrested from Rawalpindi, with FIA confiscating government letterheads and even photographs he had with PTI leaders.

An increasing number of cases of people impersonating officials of different law-enforcement agencies have been reported in recent months.

A few weeks back, a man masquerading as a sub-Inspector was arrested from Lahore. Mudassir used a fake uniform to get his work done from different government organizations.

Late last year, a fake CIA official looted a high-ranked Police official at gunpoint in Islamabad. The suspect was later arrested on the orders of DC Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat.

Via ARY