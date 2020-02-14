Leak Suggests Sony’s Next Flagship Will Add 8K HDR Recording

Sony was all geared up to launch a number of devices at the now-canceled Mobile World Congress 2020. The Japanese company has now postponed the launch, while we don’t know the exact date, the smartphones will be unveiled soon enough.

Based on rumors, the OEM was supposed to launch a new flagship phone dubbed Xperia 5, a mid-ranger called Xperia 9, and possibly the Xperia 1.1.

According to an infamous tipster Zachbucks, the Sony Xperia 1.1 will most probably come with a camera setup similar to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20+ i.e., 12MP f/1.8 main camera, a 64MP f/2.0 hybrid zoom camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide and a Time of Flight 3D depth sensor. The leak also states that some of the camera sensors could be made by Samsung instead of Sony itself.

Other than this, rumors say that the Xperia 1.1 might be able to capture 8K HDR video. Unlike Galaxy S20 phones, we are not talking about plain 8K video recording, rather HDR 8K video. HDR video recording is not very common in smartphones, even with 4K recording. Hence, we are excited to see how Sony pulls this off.

In other news, alleged renders of the Xperia 9 have surfaced on the internet.

The renders are not official and could be very much fake. However, they show a triple sensor rear camera and a display with a tall aspect ratio featuring a massive top bezel, slight chin bezel, and non-existent side bezels.

We don’t know much about the smartphone except the fact that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 chipset.