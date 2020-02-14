Roamer Raises Seed Funding, Launches 30 Minute Rentals

Roamer has raised six-figure (USD) seed investment and is now offering 30 minutes car rental with drivers in Rawalpindi & Islamabad. The investment was raised from angel investors in London, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Pakistan.

Roamer is a short-term vehicle rental platform that is currently offering chauffeur-driven cars that can be booked through its mobile apps. With plans to expand to Lahore and Karachi in the near future, Roamer allows the users to rent cars with drivers at fixed hourly rates with unlimited stops, zero fuel charges and no peak factor.

Mohammad Hadi, CEO Roamer said:

We have recently raised a sizeable investment from our network of angel investors and we plan to use this investment to accelerate growth in Rawalpindi & Islamabad as well as to expand to Lahore and Karachi in the next few months. We are also launching 30 minutes car rental to provide more value to our users who were previously limited to minimum one-hour bookings.

Founded by Mohammad Hadi, formerly an investment banker who has held senior positions at leading firms in New York, London and Dubai, and Ali Moeen, who has built and managed exceptional technology companies in Pakistan, Roamer also offers fixed price packages for out of city travel to any destination in Pakistan. The founders plan to disrupt the inefficient and complex car rental industry in Pakistan with its app-based platform offering superior ease of transportation rentals to the end user.

Ali Moeen, CTO/COO, said:

The transportation space and the startup environment at large is undergoing a transition where we are seeing that path to profitability is becoming a larger concern to investors. With the recent news of other startups closing operations in some territories to now create a path to profitability, I can proudly say that our business model was built around a defined profitability path and healthy unit economics right from the start. The times of irresponsible user acquisition are dead and Roamer is one of the new age startups leading the change.

Roamer has over 60,000 registered users and 1,350 vehicles on its platform, with most of its supply coming from those who’ve been driving for car-hailing companies. The startup recently also started partnering with small car rental businesses to have their cars and drivers in its fleet.

Roamer plans to introduce self-drive rentals in the future as well as to explore opportunities for international expansion in the Middle East.