Senate to Legalize Organ Donations

The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice has passed the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2018 which will make it possible for people to donate organs.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi here on Thursday. Nine bills were discussed, out of which five were passed, two were rejected and two will be discussed further in the upcoming meetings.

”The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2018”, was moved by Senator Mian Mohammad Ateeq Sheikh. It suggests CNICs should indicate if a person is an organ donor.

The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2018 after gaining consensus from the government, all stakeholders and members of the committee was passed. This bill was earlier passed by the Senate Standing Committee on National Health and Services.

According to the objectives of the Bill, there are many accidental deaths while driving motor vehicles. During such deaths human body is mutilated, injured or damaged in such form that sanctity of human corpse like natural death is not possible and even routine rituals are also not performed.

However, most human organs or tissues are still active even after clinical death and some of such human organs or tissues may be transplanted to persons in need of such human organs or tissues. Such donation may give a new lease of life to a person in need of such human organs or tissues.

Therefore, there is needed to make a provision in CNIC to facilitate the donation of human organs or tissues in case of accidental death. The CNIC may have a code displaying the words “Organ Donor” in red. The Bill seeks to achieve the above aims and objects.