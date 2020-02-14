Suzuki Offers Free Registration for Wagon R Buyers

In the past year, Toyota Indus has offered various special offers in a bid to increase sales and now, Suzuki has followed suit with an offer of their own. For a limited time, the company is offering registration on the purchase of the WagonR.

The company has come up with this offer in a bid to boost the sales of the model after it saw a substantial decrease in sales in the past few months. In the month of January, only 567 units of the car were sold -lower-ever sales since it was introduced in Pakistan.

The sales are yet to recover despite the company introducing a new AGS variant and it hopes that the offer will help boost them. The offer is valid till 31st March and is applicable only on the WagonR.

To avail the offer, all you need to do is visit your nearest authorized dealer and get your new WagonR registered for free.

The Suzuki Wagon R is priced at:

VXR PKR 1,605,000 VXL PKR 1,695,000 VXL AGS PKR 1,890,000

