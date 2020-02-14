UK Seizes Assets Worth £10.5 Million Owned by a British-Pakistani

United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has obtained freezing orders for the assets of a Leeds-based Pakistani-British businessman ‘with suspected links to serious organized criminals’ worth £10.5 million.

The Property Freezing Order (PFO) was granted by the High Court earlier this week. 39-year-old Mansoor Mahmood Hussain controls these 17 properties located in Leeds, Cheshire, and London.

Earlier in January, NCA also confiscated £1.13 million after getting an Account Freezing Order for a company linked to the businessman. The regulatory authority also obtained an Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO) pertaining to 8 properties in July last year.

Mr. Hussain had failed to comply with the requirements of the UWO, and this non-compliance provided a good case that a number of the properties are the proceeds of crime.

The crime agency has also prevented further sale and transfer of these properties as investigations are underway to ascertain the source of funds used to purchase these properties.

Andy Lewis, Head of Asset Denial at the NCA, said:

We use all available tools to carry out investigations into possible illicit finance, and these efforts are a vital part of protecting the people and economy of the UK from serious and organized crime.

