Xiaomi Sold Mi 10’s Worth $28 Million in Just 60 Seconds

Xiaomi’s highly anticipated Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagships launched yesterday went on sale today in China, and both the smartphones sold out within a minute. According to Xiaomi, Mi 10 alone generated 200-million-yuan revenue. However, the exact number of devices sold was not disclosed.

As reported by Xiaomi, the smartphone sold out within minutes on every store, including Tmall, JD.com, and Xiaomi Mall. Unfortunately, the devices will not be available before the second sale that will take place next week, on 21st February.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is built around a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch refresh rate. Under the hood, it comes with Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset and is available in three variants 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is powered by a huge 4,780mAh battery that is backed with 30W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging as well.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has almost identical specifications. The only difference is a slightly smaller battery i.e., 4500 mAh that is backed by 65W fast charging, 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. Moreover, the Mi 10 Pro has better camera specifications.