Car Sales Plunged 44% in The First 7 Months of FY19-20

According to data published by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), car sales fell by 44% in the first seven months of 2019-20 on a year-on-year basis.

Interestingly, while the sales of other segments dropped, the auto sector fared slightly better in January with total car sales up to 10,095 units as compared to 9,987 units in December 2019, an increase of 1.08%. On the other hand, during the seven-month period of the current fiscal year they fell to 69,192 units from 123,391 units.

Honda and Toyota

Honda Civic/City saw their sales increase to 1,878 units in January up from 884 units in December but in the seven-month period, they saw the biggest drop as sales fell by 66% to 8,797 compared to 25,810 units. Corolla sales fell by 54% in the period to 15,187 units but rose from 2,085 units in December to 3,445 in January.

Suzuki

Suzuki Swift’s sales fell by 54% in the seven-month period to 1,280 units and by 48% in January. The same was the case for the Cultus and the WagonR with sales plunging by 36% and 73% to 8,310 units and 5,113 units in the seven-month period. Cultus did see an improvement in sales on a monthly basis with sales increasing to 1,701 units in January from 918 in December.

The WagonR saw its sales fall from 1,207 in December to 567 units in January. Alto 660CC posted an impressive 25,452 units in the seven-month period.

