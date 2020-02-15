Ex-Employee Crashes Ride Hailing Company’s Car on Purpose

According to reports, an ex-Waymo contractor has been arrested after one of the company’s self-driving cars crashed last month.

As per the police, the contractor Raymond Tang dangerously drove his car around the Waymo and stopped his car after over-taking it, forcing the Waymo to rear-end him.

The crash was captured by the cameras and the video can be seen below:

Waymo has the same parent company as Google and runs hundreds of self-driving minivans in Arizona where it offers a limited ride-hailing service. At the time of the crash, the Waymo was being driven manually and Tang has acknowledged “brake-checking the Waymo” to the police. The safety driver was admitted in the hospital for her injuries and asthma-related difficulties, per court records.

As per a statement by the company, Tang was employed by Genesis10, a third-party contractor that provide parts to autonomous car operators like Waymo but was fired last year when he “failed to meet the high safety standards.”

“Incidents such as this one reinforce the importance of Waymo’s mission: to make it safe for people to get where they’re going and to help save the thousands of lives now lost to traffic crashes caused by humans,” Waymo said.

