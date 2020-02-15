Pakistan & Turkey to Exchange Technology And Experience in Shipyard Operations

Turkey is looking to assist Pakistan in shipyard operations by exchanging technology and experience. This was disclosed by a Turkish delegation led by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan in a meeting with the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi.

Cahit emphasized bilateral cooperation in the shipping sector where Pakistan can be assisted in shipyard operations by exchanging technology and experience.

Pakistani manpower will be given preferential opportunities in Turkish companies. Once the details and other necessary protocols are finalized, bilateral MOUs will be signed to ensure expeditious implementation.

The Turkish side also showed interest in CPEC and expressed its support for the infrastructure development of Pakistan. Pakistan and Turkey have a long history of relations whereby both countries have stood by each other through thick and thin.

Ali Zaidi was accompanied by Secretary Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed, Additional Secretary Nadir Mumtaz Warraich and Joint Secretary Kamran Farooq Ansari in the meeting.

He disclosed the salient features of Pakistan’s new shipping policy to the guests, which includes tax exemptions for the ships registered in Pakistan and preferential berthing rights. He also invited Turkish companies to establish their industries in Export Processing Zones being established in the port cities of Karachi and Gawadar.

Pakistan has huge potential in developing coastal cities and the tourism industry. In the next couple of years, some planned projects will be launched that will altogether revolutionize the maritime sector of Pakistan.

The Turkish minister was invited for the Maritime EXPO being planned in Karachi later this year. He accepted the invitation and agreed to invite Turkish companies to participate in the event.

Pakistani side in cognizance of the issues faced by seafarers requested the Turkish side to facilitate them and ease their VISA restrictions. Their employment on Turkish ships was also discussed as Pakistani seafarers have been lauded worldwide for their professionalism.