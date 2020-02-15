Shahid Afridi Welcomes His 5th Daughter to the Family

Posted 3 hours ago by Aasil Ahmed

Pakistani cricket sensation Shahid Khan Afridi announced on Friday that he has been blessed with another baby girl. The famous all-rounder is now a father to five wonderful daughters.

He broke the news on Facebook where he also shared a picture of him and his family with the newborn.

“The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me….already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers” the former cricket team captain wrote on his Facebook post.

Afridi’s social media is being flooded with likes and shares with fans cheering him on and congratulating him for his new baby. Here is how they are reacting.

Some of them also had funny comments to share with their congratulating messages.

Afridi’s home cricket team coming soon?

Better luck next time Afridi!

