Xiaomi’s “Ice” Fan Can Cool Down a Smartphone in Under Two Seconds

Yesterday during the Mi 10’s launch, Xiaomi showcased an external clip-on cooling fan and as per the company, it will cool down a smartphone in under two seconds.

It can be bought from the company’s website in China for $19.

The “Ice” cooling fan for the Mi 10 features 5 leaves and functions at 6000 RPM. The company says it is silent, creating only 30dB of noise. It is powered by a 5V 2A input through the onboard USB-C port. Originally, marketed as a cooling accessory for the Mi 10, Xiaomi says that it can be clipped on any phone that is 67-88mm thick.

Once the fan is fixed onto the phone and linked to a power source, it can cool the phone down within two seconds. It features air ducts on both sides that allow sufficient airflow to keep the temperature low. Xiaomi has said that the device can cool the phone by up to 10 degrees even if you are gaming!

