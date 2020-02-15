Your Xiaomi Phone Will Tell You if an App Behaves Suspiciously

Privacy is becoming a major concern as hackers discover new ways to hack our smartphones through vulnerabilities and malicious apps. This is one of the reasons why Xiaomi is planning to add a new privacy feature to their smartphones through MIUI 11 that will warn users when an app is using sensitive permissions.

The new feature is currently being tested on the MIUI 11 custom skin which has been rolled out to numerous Xiaomi devices worldwide.

The feature is called “App Behavior Records” and it comes into play when apps launch other apps in the background or use sensitive permissions. If the app does any of the following actions in the background without your knowledge, your smartphone will notify you:

Recording audio in the background

Accessing calendar events

Accessing call history

Making a phone call

Taking photos or recording videos

Accessing or saving items to the clipboard

Accessing contacts

Accessing your location

Reading your text messages

Accessing sensor data

Accessing activity info

Accessing device info

Reading your phone number

Accessing or saving files in the background

Users will receive a notification when an app is trying to perform any of these actions and will also be able to tweak these notifications to avoid being spammed.

The feature is currently being tested and will likely not be unveiled until a few weeks.