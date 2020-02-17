Crown Group Signs MoU With Total Parco

Crown Group, a leading two and three-wheeler automotive giant, has partnered with Total Parco Pakistan (TPPPL), a globally recognized player in the oil industry, to introduce a new infusion of quality Ultra Boost Multi-Grade Engine Oil which will be available all across Pakistan. Formulated in France, the high-quality engine oil will not only rejuvenate vehicles’ engine life but also actively clean it due to its Pro-Cleansing Formula Technology.

The signing ceremony took place at a local hotel with the presence of dignitaries from both the respective organizations including Chairman Crown Group, Mr. M. Farhan Hanif, Managing Director, S.M Kashif Qaseem along with other directors of the group. The agreement was signed between Business Development Director, Crown Group – Mr. Zohaib Farhan and Vice President, Total Parco Pakistan Pvt. Ltd – Mr. Zaza Kandelaki.

With a monthly sale of up to 10,000 motorcycles, Crown Group has now diversified its operations across motorcycles, all engine parts, batteries, body parts and tires for two and three-wheelers. Their production capacity is laid out strategically in two factories in Sadiqabad, one motorcycle factory and 8 Chinese joint venture factories in Karachi and an industrial park in Port Qasim, Karachi.

Crown is a leading brand in the two and three-wheeler industries of Pakistan and the only local consumer brand that exports to international markets while offering solutions for all segments of the industry within Pakistan.