Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Will Have an Under-Display Camera

Display technologies have improved a lot over the years and manufacturers have been experimenting with new ways to utilize the whole screen. We’ve seen fingerprint scanners under displays, and now it’s time to wait for, hopefully, the next big thing; cameras under the display. And we might not have to wait too long to see one.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Popular leakster, Ice Universe, on Twitter has shared initial details of what might be the successor to the Fold series from Samsung.

According to a Korean source, the successor of the Galaxy Fold, codenamed "Champ," will use Samsung's "Under Display Camera" technology for the first time. This is the technology we have been waiting for a long time. It is expected to be released in July. bye, Hole, bye, Notch! — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 17, 2020

Having already launched 2 foldables, with varying degrees of success, Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch a third foldable in July. The smartphone, codenamed “Champ” or most probably the Galaxy Fold 2, will be Samsung’s first phone to use the “Under Display Camera” technology. This is will help utilize better screen space and offer up a truly full-screen experience.

The Fold 2 will most likely be using the same form factor as the original Fold, but with the camera under the display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: codename Champ. Will likely use Ultra Thin Glass. Could be the first phone with under display camera. 7.7" Infinity Flex Display. Likely launching around July. Should be around the same time as the Note20. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 17, 2020

According to Max Weinbach from XDA, the Fold 2 will be using a 7.7-inch, up from 7.3-inches on the Fold, Infinity Flex Display. It will also be coming with the same Ultra-Thin Glass as seen on the Galaxy Z Flip, but if that’s anything to go by, the UTG won’t be able to hold against prolonged use.

No Note 20?

Samsung’s rumored release date falls on August, which coincides with when Samsung usually hold the launch event for their Note series but leaks have suggested that Samsung is trying to push the release date back to July. There are not rumors for the upcoming Note series so far, but if Samsung’s releasing it this year, the time period will coincide with the Galaxy Fold 2’s launch and we might see both these smartphones on the stage together.