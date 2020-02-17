Your Guide to Watching the PSL 2020 Live from Anywhere in the World

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 starts on 20th February with a star-studded opening ceremony followed by the tournament opener between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

While the match will be easily accessible in Pakistan on multiple TV channels and live-streaming apps, fans across the globe would be wondering which live streaming links they need to bookmark or which channels to tune into to watch their favorite players in action during the PSL.

ALSO READ

Sky to Broadcast Pakistan Super League for the First Time Ever

The official list of PSL 2020 broadcasters and live streaming partners has been released.

Region TV Network Live Stream Pakistan PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Geo Super BSports on YouTube, cricketgateway.pk, Tapmad, Jazz TV and Mjunoon.tv. UK Hum Masala cricketgateway.com Rest of Europe cricketgateway.com USA Willow TV cricketgateway.com Caribbean Flow Sports flowsports.co, cricketgateway.com Canada Willow TV cricketgateway.com India cricketgateway.com Bangladesh Rabbithole Sri Lanka cricketgateway.com Australia beIN cricketgateway.com New Zealand SKY cricketgateway.com Rest of the Pacific cricketgateway.com Malaysia Astro UAE and the Gulf States Etisalat/du cricketgateway.com, cricwick Rest of the Middle East and North Africa cricketgateway.com, cricwick Qatar Vodafone South Africa cricketgateway.com Rest of Africa cricketgateway.com Rest of Asia beIN (highlights only) cricketgateway.com

A number of fans are complaining about the broadcast partners, especially when it comes to coverage in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa because no TV channel will be broadcasting the matches live in these countries.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.