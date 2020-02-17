Your Guide to Watching the PSL 2020 Live from Anywhere in the World

Posted 44 mins ago by Sajawal Rehman

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 starts on 20th February with a star-studded opening ceremony followed by the tournament opener between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.

While the match will be easily accessible in Pakistan on multiple TV channels and live-streaming apps, fans across the globe would be wondering which live streaming links they need to bookmark or which channels to tune into to watch their favorite players in action during the PSL.

The official list of PSL 2020 broadcasters and live streaming partners has been released.

Region TV Network Live Stream
Pakistan PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Geo Super

BSports on YouTube, cricketgateway.pk, Tapmad, Jazz TV and Mjunoon.tv.
UK Hum Masala cricketgateway.com
Rest of Europe cricketgateway.com
USA Willow TV cricketgateway.com
Caribbean Flow Sports flowsports.co, cricketgateway.com
Canada Willow TV cricketgateway.com
India cricketgateway.com
Bangladesh Rabbithole
Sri Lanka cricketgateway.com
Australia beIN cricketgateway.com
New Zealand SKY cricketgateway.com
Rest of the Pacific cricketgateway.com
Malaysia Astro
UAE and the Gulf States Etisalat/du cricketgateway.com, cricwick
Rest of the Middle East and North Africa cricketgateway.com, cricwick
Qatar Vodafone
South Africa cricketgateway.com
Rest of Africa cricketgateway.com
Rest of Asia beIN (highlights only) cricketgateway.com

A number of fans are complaining about the broadcast partners, especially when it comes to coverage in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa because no TV channel will be broadcasting the matches live in these countries.

