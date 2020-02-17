Your Guide to Watching the PSL 2020 Live from Anywhere in the World

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 starts on 20th February with a star-studded opening ceremony followed by the tournament opener between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United.
While the match will be easily accessible in Pakistan on multiple TV channels and live-streaming apps, fans across the globe would be wondering which live streaming links they need to bookmark or which channels to tune into to watch their favorite players in action during the PSL.
ALSO READ
Sky to Broadcast Pakistan Super League for the First Time Ever
The official list of PSL 2020 broadcasters and live streaming partners has been released.
|Region
|TV Network
|Live Stream
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Geo Super
|
BSports on YouTube, cricketgateway.pk, Tapmad, Jazz TV and Mjunoon.tv.
|UK
|Hum Masala
|cricketgateway.com
|Rest of Europe
|cricketgateway.com
|USA
|Willow TV
|cricketgateway.com
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports
|flowsports.co, cricketgateway.com
|Canada
|Willow TV
|cricketgateway.com
|India
|cricketgateway.com
|Bangladesh
|Rabbithole
|Sri Lanka
|cricketgateway.com
|Australia
|beIN
|cricketgateway.com
|New Zealand
|SKY
|cricketgateway.com
|Rest of the Pacific
|cricketgateway.com
|Malaysia
|Astro
|UAE and the Gulf States
|Etisalat/du
|cricketgateway.com, cricwick
|Rest of the Middle East and North Africa
|cricketgateway.com, cricwick
|Qatar
|Vodafone
|South Africa
|cricketgateway.com
|Rest of Africa
|cricketgateway.com
|Rest of Asia
|beIN (highlights only)
|cricketgateway.com
A number of fans are complaining about the broadcast partners, especially when it comes to coverage in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa because no TV channel will be broadcasting the matches live in these countries.
What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.