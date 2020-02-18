LG Upgrades Its Mid-Range Lineup With K61, K51S & K41S

LG has added three new smartphones to its K-series line of budget smartphones. All of them come with a quad-sensor rear camera featuring a high-resolution main lens, a wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro lens. The K61 is the most premium of the three and is the first LG smartphone with a 48-megapixel main lens. Even flagships like LG G8 ThinQ feature 12-megapixel lenses.

Design and Display

All of these phones have an identical form factor except for the texture on the back. The LG K61 comes with a matte texture featuring horizontal lines, LG K51S features a glossy back while the LG K41S has a plain matte finish.

All three of the phones come with quad-sensor cameras horizontally aligned on a single housing. The fingerprint sensor is also mounted on the back.

The smartphones are built around a 6.5-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution for the LG K61 and 720 x 1600 pixels resolution for the other two phones. The LG K61 comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio while the K51S and K41S sport a slightly taller 20:9 aspect ratio.

Internals and Storage

All the phones are powered by an Octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, which will most likely be a MediaTek chipset. However, the details are still under wraps. The LG K61 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of onboard expandable storage while the LG K51S offers 3GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage and LG K41S offers 3GB RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

On the software front, they run on Android 10.

Cameras

As mentioned, all three smartphones sport a quad-sensor rear camera, although they offer different configurations. The LG K61 boasts a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 5MP configuration. The LG K51S features a quad-sensor camera with 32MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP configuration while LG K41S comes with 13MP + 5MP + 2 MP + 2MP configuration.

On the front, the LG K61 comes with a 16 MP lone shooter, the LG K51S sports a 13 MP lens, and the LG K41S comes with an 8 MP camera.

Battery and Pricing

LG K61, K51S, and K41S come with a 4000 mAh battery. The smartphones will hit the shelves in the 2nd quarter of 2020. Hence, the pricing details are not available.

LG K61, K51S, and K41S Specifications