Pak Suzuki’s Installment Plan for Bikes Has 0% Markup

In the past year, the auto sector as a whole has seen its sales decline massively amidst rising inflation and prevailing economic conditions.
This has caused the auto-companies to increase their prices multiple times in hopes to stay solvent but this has been at the cost of sales. Companies like Toyota have come up with special offers in hopes to boost sales and Suzuki is doing the same for their bikes.
They are offering customers an installment plan to buy their bikes with 0% markup with installment tenure up to 3 years
You can see the Installment plan below:
|Model
|Engine
|Price
|Installment Plan
|Down Payment (PKR)
|Installment (PKR)
|Last Month Installment
|GR 150
|150 cc
|273,000
|24 months
|54,600 (20%) / 81,900 (30%)
|9100 / 8000
|9100 / 7100
|GD 110S
|110 cc
|172,000
|24 months
|34,400 (20%) / 51,600 (30%)
|5750 / 5050
|5350 / 4250
|GS 150
|150 cc
|182,000
|24 months
|36,400 (20%) / 54,600 (30%)
|6100 / 5350
|5300 /4350
|GS 150 SE
|150 cc
|199,000
|24 months
|39,800 (20%) / 59,700 (30%)
|6650 / 5850
|6250 /4750
|GIXXER 150SF BLUE
|150 cc
|549,000
|12 months / 36 months
|274,000 (50%) / 109,800 (20%)
|22,900 / 12,200
|22,600 / 12,200
|GIXXER 150SF Red/Black
|150 cc
|539,000
|12 months / 36 months
|269,500 (50%) / 107,800 (20%)
|22,500 / 12,000
|22000 / 11,200
What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.