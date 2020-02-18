Pak Suzuki’s Installment Plan for Bikes Has 0% Markup

In the past year, the auto sector as a whole has seen its sales decline massively amidst rising inflation and prevailing economic conditions.

This has caused the auto-companies to increase their prices multiple times in hopes to stay solvent but this has been at the cost of sales. Companies like Toyota have come up with special offers in hopes to boost sales and Suzuki is doing the same for their bikes.

They are offering customers an installment plan to buy their bikes with 0% markup with installment tenure up to 3 years

You can see the Installment plan below:

Model Engine Price Installment Plan Down Payment (PKR) Installment (PKR) Last Month Installment GR 150 150 cc 273,000 24 months 54,600 (20%) / 81,900 (30%) 9100 / 8000 9100 / 7100 GD 110S 110 cc 172,000 24 months 34,400 (20%) / 51,600 (30%) 5750 / 5050 5350 / 4250 GS 150 150 cc 182,000 24 months 36,400 (20%) / 54,600 (30%) 6100 / 5350 5300 /4350 GS 150 SE 150 cc 199,000 24 months 39,800 (20%) / 59,700 (30%) 6650 / 5850 6250 /4750 GIXXER 150SF BLUE 150 cc 549,000 12 months / 36 months 274,000 (50%) / 109,800 (20%) 22,900 / 12,200 22,600 / 12,200 GIXXER 150SF Red/Black 150 cc 539,000 12 months / 36 months 269,500 (50%) / 107,800 (20%) 22,500 / 12,000 22000 / 11,200

