Pakistan Army Successfully Test Fires Ra’ad 2 Cruise Missile [Video]

Pakistan Army has successfully test-fired the air-launched cruise missile ‘Ra’ad-II,’ according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As per the military’s media wing, Ra’ad 2 is an air to surface and underwater cruise missile, capable of delivering various warheads up to a range of 600 kilometers.

Simply put, the cruise missile is a flying bomb, designed to carry a large conventional or nuclear warhead many hundreds of miles with high accuracy.

ISPR mentioned that modern cruise missiles can travel at supersonic or high subsonic speeds.

This is the second such test-launch by Pakistan Army within the last month. On January 23, Pak Army conducted a successful launch of a surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Ghaznavi.’

The training launch was part of a field training exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command for rehearsing the operational readiness procedures during day and night, said ISPR.