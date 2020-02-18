Pakistani Weightlifter Wins Another Gold at an International Competition

Pakistani weightlifting sensation, Rabia Shahzad, has brought another honor for her country.

This time, the weightlifter has won gold at the Glasgow Open Classic Weightlifting Championship 2020.

Last year, Rabia Shahzad, clinched the gold medal at the Hampshire Weightlifting Championship held in the United Kingdom.

What makes the victory even more monumental is the fact that she did not let lack of financial support from the government impede her march towards the podium.

Rabia Shahzad, aged 21, studies at IBA Karachi and trains independently without depending on any sort of support from the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation. Rabia is sisters with Pakistani badminton sensation Mahnoor Shahzad.

Both Shahzad sisters have now made the country proud on numerous occasions.