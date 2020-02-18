PTA Launches a Toll-Free UAN for Complaint Registration

To facilitate telecom consumers, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a Consumer Support Center (CSC) with efficient and trained agents.

The PTA CSC services will be available 7 days a week from 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM through a dedicated toll-free number: 0800-55055. Chairman PTA, Major Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) launched the CSC today at PTA Headquarters, Islamabad.

The aim of the new CSC is to provide ease and facilitation to the public for lodging their complaints pertaining to telecom services. Consumers can register their complaints related to cellular mobile telephony, internet service providers, fixed/wireless telephony, Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), web content reporting (blasphemy, pornography etc.), UAN, Toll-free, UIN, and allocation of short/CVAS registration amongst others.

The consumer only needs to provide the required information and details for the agent to quickly identify and respond to their queries/register complaints.

On this occasion, Chairman PTA said that PTA is well conversant about issues faced by telecom consumers. The launching of the CSC demonstrates the Authority’s commitment to innovation, a deeper understanding of the consumers’ needs and progressive-solutions-to-be-provided-to-them.

Telecom consumers are encouraged to take up their complaints with their relevant service providers. In case a consumer’s complaint is not addressed by the relevant telecom operator or they are unsatisfied, they may contact PTA CSC or launch a complaint at the PTA website: pta.gov.pk for the speedy redressal of their grievances.