Quetta Gladiators Kits and Brand Ambassador Revealed

In a glittery launch event at Movenpick, Karachi, Quetta Gladiators have unveiled their official kits for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

The Gladiators arrived at the ceremony wearing body armors covering their official kits. Shane Watson, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Tymal Mills, Umar Akmal, Ahmad Shahzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Nasim Shah, Mohammad Nawaz among others were there at the event.

The franchise’s official mascot, Gladdy, team’s official song, and new brand ambassador, Bilal Ashraf, were also announced during the ceremony.

Pakistan’s heartthrob, Bilal Ashraf, received his jersey from Quetta Gladiators’ owner, Nadeem Omar.

The new kit has a unique design with attractive color scheme, promoting the winning philosophy of the best team of the PSL #BeroccaCallsGladiators pic.twitter.com/nBGghdFBvT — Nabeha (@Nabehal) February 18, 2020

One of the country’s biggest cricket fans, Chacha Cricket, was also present for the launch event.

What are your thoughts on the new kits? Let us know in the comments.