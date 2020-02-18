Shahid Afridi Finally Speaks Up On Shan Masood Getting Captaincy Instead of Him

Pakistan’s star all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, has expressed confidence in the leadership of the new Multan Sultans’ captain, Shan Masood.

In a press conference ahead of the PSL 5 opening ceremony, Afridi said that the team is in high spirits and that they are expecting great results under the new captain.

Shan Masood is in great form. I hope that he can perform well as captain of the franchise. We are expecting great results under Shan Masood. My full support is with him.

In response to a question regarding captaincy, the 39-year-old said that he is enjoying his cricket and that he will try to win matches for his team.

I am enjoying my cricket. The combination of Multan Sultans is very good. The team has many skillful players. I have never thought about mentorship. As a player, I have many responsibilities. The captain and coach have high expectations from me. I will try to perform to the best of my capabilities in the PSL.

The former Pakistan captain urged the youngsters to use PSL as a stepping stone for their international careers.

PSL is a massive platform that provides rising stars an opportunity to break through into the national team by showcasing their cricketing abilities. PSL has already given Pakistan many promising stars.

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood’s captaincy? Let us know in the comments.