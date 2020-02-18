This is the Prize Money for PSL 2020

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, the biggest cricket spectacle in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, will carry total prize money of $1 million.

The winners will collect a cheque of $500,000 along with a brand new trophy, while the runner-up will receive a cheque of $200,000.

In addition to the above, there will be a number of other cash awards, including $4,500 each to all the 34 players of the matches. Furthermore, $80,000 will be equally distributed between the man of the tournament, best batsman, best bowler and spirit of cricket. The remaining amount will be distributed for other awards such as best catch, best run-out, and most sixes.

Here’s the summary:

Award Prize Money Winners $500,000 Runner-up $200,000 Man of the Match $4,500 Distributed between Man of the Tournament, Best Batsman, Best Bowler, and Spirit of Cricket $80,000 Distributed between Best Catch, Best Run-Out, and Most Sixes $77,000

PSL 2020 will be held across four venues with Karachi staging 9, Lahore 14, Rawalpindi 8 and Multan 3 matches.

The opening match will be held between defending champions, Quetta Gladiators, and two-time winners, Islamabad United, at the National Stadium, Karachi. It will commence at 9 pm following a glittering opening ceremony, which will begin at 6.45 pm.