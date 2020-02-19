Biometric Verification is Now Compulsory for Vehicle Transfer in Punjab

Biometric verification has been made compulsory to transfer a car to a new owner’s name from 1st March, 2020. The Punjab Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department has made the decision to increase tax income.

As per the details, the department will be bringing in the new system of vehicle transfer in the province. Under this, both the seller and the buyer of the car in question will have to validate the procedure with the aid of biometric transfer.

The Punjab government has undertaken all the required steps for the implementation of the new system.

The biometric verification will help eliminate the mismanagement seen in the market while helping make the whole procedure more open for the buyer and the seller.

As per the sources, the needed machines for verification have already been bought and connected to the online system.

This will also help end the illicit activity in the market especially people using vehicles on an open transfer letter. The step could also help control the menace of own money.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.