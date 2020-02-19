Brand New PSL 2020 Trophy Unveiled in Karachi

Sajawal Rehman

The trophy unveiling ceremony for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 has taken place at the National Stadium Karachi earlier today. Squash legend, Jahangir Khan, brought the silverware to the stadium.

5 captains, excluding Multan Sultans’ Shan Masood, attended the ceremony. Shan Masood is busy playing a T20 game against Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) at Aitchison College, Lahore.

This year’s winning prize will be a brand new glittery trophy alongside a cheque of $500,000. This is how the trophy looks like:

Shadab Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Darren Sammy, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Imad Wasim attended the event with team owners, PCB CEO, Chairman and squash legend, Jahangir Khan also in attendance.

The name of the champions will be engraved on the trophy at the end of the PSL 5.

