CIO PTCL Saad Muzaffar Warraich Talks About the Company’s Future Plans [Interview]

There has been a paradigm shift in terms of connectivity because of developments in the ICT industry over the last decade. Fortunately, Pakistan is also starting to gain momentum on that front with the country’s flagship connectivity provider, PTCL.

Mr. Saad Muzaffar Warraich, Chief Technology and Information Officer at PTCL, sat down with ProPakistani to provide some valuable insights on the company’s progress. Mr. Warraich is a telecom industry veteran with a market experience that spans decades. He has played an instrumental role in getting multiple flagship tech initiatives off the ground and has served leading telecom and technology companies.

Give us a breakdown of the technology and readiness for the future at PTCL.

PTCL’s network underwent a massive modernization drive back in 2016, which began with high-end customers. Every element of connectivity was modernized and we realized that the core, metro, and subsidiary networks hadto be upgraded as well to serve our customers better.

To accomplish that, the core network was upgraded to a heavy loaded 100 gig, DWD multi-path network. Although the developments were supposed to have been accomplished by September, we faced delays but I’m happy to report that we are finally in the final stages and nearing completion. Our countrywide developments are set to continue with 50% of our customers already on our upgraded network.

When it comes to the technological upgrade of our infrastructure, there are two angles to it: the customer perspective; and the network. We do business in four major segments: consumers, carriers, corporate sector, and international voice & data.

The key segment, naturally, is the consumer segment with 2.5 million broadband customers under our network. From the network perspective, there is primarily the Core Network that is situated in the main hubs i.e. Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. Then comes the aggregation part (metro & subsidiary) that is built around the core network and carries the major traffic to the core network. Finally, there is the access part which is where we serve the customer.

How’s the modernization of IP networks coming along?

Our IP networks are being completely modernized and the transport networks in the core and metro areas are also undergoing constant changes. Prior to this development, PTCL had two IPs and a 3rd Ufone IP. After the upgrade is complete, all of these shall be merged into a single IP. The project is almost complete in terms of the physical structure and the customers are gradually being brought over to the new service.

We have begun the modernization by getting the carrier customers on board first. Next, we have corporate customers. Since the number of our network vendors has grown significantly, we plan to consolidate them to optimize connectivity and ensure data usage efficiency in order to make sure that both the speed and the costs remain reasonable.

How are you optimizing traffic?

Back in 2005, all of the data was downloaded or streamed through the direct server of the website in various corners of the world, which was a cause of a lot of latency besides being tremendously costly.

Luckily, the big names such as Google, YouTube, and Facebook etc. started promoting Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) to help optimize the traffic while ensuring cost and time efficiency. The benefit of that particular action was that the localized content can now be streamed and downloaded at blazing fast speeds.

The drawback, however, is that with the growing speeds, the data consumption also grows massively. This further implies that the traffic, as well as the cost, are also likely to see a monumental rise.

Also, there is a case study within our organization whereby the gamer community was engaged and brought into the office. Being a vocal community, these gamers filled in the observation team about problems in popular games. The purpose of engaging this niche but the crucial segment was to use their valuable feedback to help improve traffic for key services.

Where do we stand on the availability of localized content to the carrier customers?

The carrier customers usually have their own CDNs to work with, but they can be entertained upon request or as per need. Further down the line, it can be a possibility if it makes good business sense.

Will we see closer integration of PTCL with Ufone?

Both companies are separate legal entities having their own separate licenses, unique sets of agenda, goals, and different business models. All of this makes it hard for the two companies to merge together and work as a single entity. However, both networks’ goals and technical aspects are almost unanimous since Ufone is essentially built almost entirely upon PTCL’s network.

In technical terms, does PTCL boast an edge over Ufone?

People ask this question often while bringing 5G network into the debate. The fact is that PTCL enjoys a strategic benefit since we have localized the majority of internet content and brought ourselves closer to the end customer. Moreover, since Ufone runs on the PTCL network, PTCL will always have an edge over Ufone.

Is the current fiber network sufficient to uphold the 5G network?

The market doesn’t have the need for a 5G network as of yet. Therefore, forming a network to uphold a 5G network doesn’t seem like a business decision that makes sense. Some might argue that the 4G is also only good for video streaming but was developed anyway. But the fact is that the ecosystem, despite its actual need for 4G or the lack of it, has now been accustomed to the network and hence, it has become a need that cannot go unserved.

What measures is PTCL taking for portfolio enhancement?

The main ingredient is Fiber to the Home (FTTH) network growth and selling in the metropolitan areas. The second concern is addressing the secondary market in remote areas. Hence, we are focused on expansion. In the international market we have Afghanistan to thank mainly; the country has four operators in total, all of whom are served by PTCL. Also, it is a country with a smaller area and comparatively lower bandwidth requirements.

Then comes the enterprise customer. This is the smallest base in terms of revenue but the largest in terms of number of customers which is more than 3.5k. Then is the carrier base which is a growing vertical because we provide with the IP owing to our outreach. Carrier businesses are brought on board through provision of the hardware and platform that can enable them to manage their networking needs. The companies can manage their own key products and services while we manage their connectivity needs.

Where are we on ensuring security in an increasingly digital age?

We think we have a good level of protection as we partner with multiple security companies. We either work with the principles or provide the services through our own resources. We also provide solutions actively to those who need them. Moreover, we also remain in touch with the law enforcement agencies in order to curb malicious web practices.

Is PTCL facilitating SMEs and startups in terms of cloud management?

Sadly, the startup market in Pakistan has not shown any significant need for cloud space as of right now. They resort to other platforms such as Google or Amazon in order to have their basic needs met. In the SME sector, however, the need is very real since they lack the technical soundness to manage their present and future connectivity needs. We at PTCL realize that our cloud space facility is currently meant for the bigger enterprises in terms of affordability. However, we are working on the mid-tier solutions as well in order to cater to the SME needs.

How is the company leveraging emerging technologies e.g. Artificial Intelligence to improve its services?

We have advanced tools that use intelligence being generated out of the network to proactively address customers’ needs and make connectivity fast, efficient, and seamless. We have all the capabilities of a promising connectivity platform that is gradually, but surely, making its way to achieve technical brilliance.