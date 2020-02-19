Get Xiaomi Products on Installments From Alfa Mall

Xiaomi Pakistan aims to give exciting offers to its customers so every consumer can have the latest products at affordable and reasonable prices. But this time, going one step ahead, Xiaomi has decided to facilitate its customers even more by offering new installment options on its latest and most anticipated products.

Xiaomi is offering this facility in collaboration with Alfa Mall. So, anyone who wants the latest and greatest Xiaomi products from Alfa Mall can get them with 0% markup. The only condition is to have a Bank Alfalah credit card.

Highlighted Products

The catalog from which you can avail exciting products on installment possesses some of the iconic and world-renowned Xiaomi products like

Redmi 8

Redmi 8 has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh in an affordable package. The waterdrop-notch display and 12+2MP Al dual camera 8MP selfie camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 are some of its salient features, and the reliability, durability and brand recognition of Xiaomi is the cherry on top.

Redmi Note 8 & Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 4000mAh non-removable battery. The Redmi Note 8 supports proprietary fast charging.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 8 on the rear packs a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture; a second 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture; a third 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a fourth 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It sports a 13-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, with an f/2.0 aperture.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor that features 2 cores clocked at 2.05GHz and 6 cores clocked at 2GHz. It comes with 6GB of RAM.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 4500mAh non-removable battery and supports proprietary fast charging.

Patron

All Xiaomi products come with aftersales services by Smart Link Technologies, the leading distributor of Xiaomi in Pakistan.