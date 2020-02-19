Here’s How MCC Players Spent Their Time in Pakistan [Pictures]

Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) much-anticipated tour to Pakistan is nearing its end, having last toured the country in 1972-73.

Led by former Sri Lankan captain, Kumar Sangakkara, the guardians of the spirit and laws of the game have played two 20-over games against Lahore Qalandars, and Northerns and a 50-over game versus Pakistan Shaheens. Their last fixture is currently underway against Multan Sultans at Aitchison College Cricket Ground, Lahore.

The week-long tour, going side-by-side with PSL preparations, is aimed at strengthening the impression that Pakistan is now a safe country for international cricket.

As the historic visit concludes today, here are the pictorial highlights of their tour:

Reception

Dinner hosted by British High Commission

MCC vs Lahore Qalandars

MCC vs Pakistan Shaheens

MCC vs Northern

Outing at Lahore Fort

MCC vs Multan Sultans

The MCC delegate will fly back to London tonight.

