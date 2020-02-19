Here’s How MCC Players Spent Their Time in Pakistan [Pictures]

Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) much-anticipated tour to Pakistan is nearing its end, having last toured the country in 1972-73.

Led by former Sri Lankan captain, Kumar Sangakkara, the guardians of the spirit and laws of the game have played two 20-over games against Lahore Qalandars, and Northerns and a 50-over game versus Pakistan Shaheens. Their last fixture is currently underway against Multan Sultans at Aitchison College Cricket Ground, Lahore.

The week-long tour, going side-by-side with PSL preparations, is aimed at strengthening the impression that Pakistan is now a safe country for international cricket.

As the historic visit concludes today, here are the pictorial highlights of their tour:

Reception

Image

Image

Image

Dinner hosted by British High Commission

Image result for mcc arrives to pakistan

MCC 2

MCC vs Lahore Qalandars

Image

Image

MCC vs Pakistan Shaheens

MCC celebrate wicket during match versus Pakistan Shaheens

Image

MCC vs Northern

Samit Patel batting for MCC v Northern in Pakistan

Ravi Bopara bowling for MCC v Northern in Pakistan

Image

Outing at Lahore Fort

Image

Image

Image

Image

MCC vs Multan Sultans

Image

Image

The MCC delegate will fly back to London tonight.

