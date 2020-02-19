Hyundai to Launch 3 New Locally Assembled Cars in Pakistan This Weekend

The biggest Auto Show in the country, Pakistan International Auto Show, is set to kick-off from Friday at the Lahore International Expo Centre.

We will see the biggest players in the local, as well as the international market, show their wares and at this year’s event, all eyes are on Hyundai.

While the company has been in the market for a while now they haven’t officially launched a locally assembled car yet; there have been rumors and viral pictures showing various cars being tested on the roads.

All that is set to change as the company will be launching three new cars at the event as per a high-ranking source at the company. Hyundai will unveil three locally assembled cars and which are expected to be production-ready, i.e. the company will be unveiling cars that are ready to be assembled locally.

The source added that the company is all set for a strong showing at the event and will mesmerize the event-goers. We are already psyched for the event and can’t wait to see what the company has in store for us.

While there’s no confirmation from the company on the models set to be unveiled, fans expect the SUV Tucson, Hyundai Elantra and Hyundai Sonata to be launched at this event.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.