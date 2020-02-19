Indian Sports Channel Pushed to Telecast PSL 5 Live in India Despite Pressure

Discovery-owned sports channel, DSport, which was at the heart of controversy last year due to pressure from the Indian government, has once again secured rights to broadcast the entire Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 in India.

Vijay Rajput, Discovery South Asia senior vice-president, affiliate sales and head of sports business, believes that PSL 5 will offer high-octane action.

The presence of international stars will ensure each and every match will offer high quality contest – a core proposition to engage cricket aficionados in the country.

The deal has been finalized to further engage sports communities in India.

We are working towards aggregating marquee properties across a variety of sports with an aim to engage passionate fan communities.

DSport was forced to stop PSL’s coverage last year after broadcasting partner, IMG-Reliance, pulled out of the production agreement. The channel, however, resumed the coverage later.

DSport wasn’t in the initial list of broadcasting and live streaming partners revealed by PCB a few days back.

Meanwhile, beIN will broadcast PSL live in Australia along with securing highlights rights for Cambodia, East Timor, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

