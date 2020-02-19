Hackers Take Over Maroof International Hospital’s Entire Patient Data

Medical records of tens of thousands of patients have been compromised in the wake of a massive cyberattack at Maroof International Hospital, one of the most expensive private hospitals in Islamabad.

According to our sources, the server was hacked on February 13 and the hospital lost its entire database of patient data.

The severity of the cyber attack was such that it wiped out the patients’ history, internal memos, emails, and employees’ data. It even crashed the Operating System of the hospital PCs, bringing their internal operations to a complete halt.

Since the attack, the administration has been forced to do everything manually. Any patients visiting the hospital after February 13 now get their data collected manually on a piece of paper which is then forwarded to the concerned doctor/consultant, just like a district government hospital.

Moreover, the entire Radiology and Laboratory department of the hospital has been crippled. The patients who had their neuro scans, ECGs, sugar, or any other tests done after February 13 haven’t received their reports.

Despite the technical issues, the hospital is continuing to conduct medical tests but failing to issue reports on time.

As per our sources, Maroof Hospital is using the Hospital Information System (HIS) for digitally storing and organizing medical records, developed by the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH).

When approached, all the administration had to say was that they were working on data recovery but refrained from giving a deadline.

This incident goes on to show the importance of data security in these modern times. All organizations need to employ specialist data security personnel in order to avoid such incidents and protect their’s clients’ data.